News you need about the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show next weekend

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show will run from 10 a.m. on Friday, August 26 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 at City Dock in downtown Annapolis. Thousands of visitors will be in downtown Annapolis to see new and brokerage sailboats for sale.

Cars will not be permitted to park at City Dock beginning at midnight on April 22. Cars that remain after that time will be removed. Dock Street and Prince George Street from Craig Street to the water will be closed to vehicles and used for show setup.

Boats cannot be docked in Ego Alley starting April 21. Red mooring bags and no docking signs will be in place on Sunday, April 21.

PARKING:

Visitors can park at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium and take a free shuttle downtown.

City Garages: Park at any one of the regular city garages: Noah Hillman, Knighton, Gotts Court, or Park Place and take the Circulator shuttle.

Online Pre-Paid Parking Option: Visitors can reserve parking in advance at Gotts (25 Calvert Street, $16.80 per day), Hillman (150 Duke of Gloucester, $22.40 per day) or Knighton (1a Colonial Ave. at $11.20 per day) garages. For details, visit www.annapolisparking.com.

Additional Garages: Visitors may also find free parking at the State-owned Garage (aka Calvert Street Garage) at 19 St. Johns Street after 6 pm, Monday-Friday and all weekend. Whitmore Garage located at 25 Clay Street is also available to the public as space allows for a fee after 9 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Whitmore is free to the public every Sunday until 4 pm.

For details on the boat show: www.annapolisboatshows.com

