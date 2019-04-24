Naval Academy to host Special Olympics this weekend

The U.S. Naval Academy will host the annual Maryland Special Olympics competition from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in MacDonough Hall’s Scott Natatorium and Sunday, April 28, on Ingram Track.

The event is a collaboration between the Naval Academy Midshipman Action Group, the Maryland Special Olympics, and the Annapolis Jaycees.

This weekend is devoted to Special Olympians’ swimming and track and field events. Those who earn qualifying times will go on to the next level of competition at other venues. Between 200-300 midshipmen will volunteer at this year’s Special Olympics event, making it the largest MAG outreach project conducted in a single weekend by the Naval Academy.

“This April, we kicked-off our hosting duties with a visit from Special Olympic Athlete, William M. Kroger,” said Naval Academy Community Relations Director Miriam Stanicic. “William joined the Brigade of Midshipmen to share his story and his enthusiasm for the Naval Academy hosting the Special Olympics again this year. William’s speech was followed by resounding and thunderous applause, the kind you hear at USNA every year as we whole-heartedly support the Special Olympics!”

MAG was established in 1992 as a community relations program organized and maintained by the Brigade of Midshipmen and offers a variety of educational, environmental and social service volunteer projects. These projects are coordinated with community partners from the Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington D.C. areas, as well as national partners. MAG prepares midshipmen for future service by developing community leaders through the stewardship of our neighborhoods, peer leadership, teamwork, project management and engagement with diverse populations throughout the area.

