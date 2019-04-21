MIDN 2nd Class O’Brien named Truman Scholar

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 2nd Class (junior) Juliet O’Brien, 20, of San Francisco, Calif., was recently selected as a 2019 Truman Scholar.

Sixty-two students from 58 U.S. colleges and universities were selected for this year’s Truman Scholarship. O’Brien will receive her award during a ceremony held at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence, Mo., Sunday, May 26.

O’Brien is a 2016 graduate of Castilleja School in Palo Alto, Calif. She is a political science major and a double minor in French and Arabic. She recently returned from a semester abroad in Meknes, Morocco, where she continued her language studies and studied public policy at a local university.

O’Brien is a member of the Navy Dance Team and tutors in the Naval Academy Writing Center. She has held several leadership positions on campus, including Platoon Commander for PROTRAMID (a US Navy summer training event for midshipmen), French Club President, and Squad Leader in 25th Company. O’Brien plans to pursue a master’s degree in international development and modern Middle Eastern studies. Upon completion of the program, O’Brien will serve in the United States Navy for at least five years, and subsequently hopes to pursue a career as a Foreign Service Officer.

The Truman Foundation is a living memorial to former President Harry S. Truman and recognizes college juniors with exceptional leadership potential and intellectual ability who are committed to careers in public service. Scholars are required to work in public service following completion of a Foundation-funded graduate degree program. Scholarships provide support up to $30,000 for graduate school. For more information about Truman Scholarships, visit the Truman Scholarship website at www.truman.gov.

Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.

U.S. News and World Reports has recognized the Naval Academy as a top-five undergraduate engineering school and a top-25 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects like small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, leadership, ethics and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a federally funded Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

