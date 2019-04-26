May is chock full of fun on the Schooner Woodwind

Hard to believe but another sailing season is underway for the Schooner Woodwind! Visitor or local, we can’t recommend the Woodwind highly enough. Even the salty sailor needs to sit back and let someone else man the helm every now and then. And there is not a better way to see Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay than on one of the Woodwinds!

Check out what is in store for May!

May 1: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 5:30pm-7:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 2: Sailing Cruise with live music aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Enjoy music performed by Stefan Heur during a two hour sunset cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind. Stefan Heuer is an award-winning singer songwriter residing in Washington, DC. His original music has reached ears all over the world. Heuer’s newly released EP entitled “Jungle Dreams” is a sonic portrayal of his journey through losing a loved one. Stefan frequently performs at venues in DC and NOVA. Stefan mirrors elements of soul and blues, but his original music holds a strong foundation of folk. Some of Stefan’s influences include Bill Withers, Stevie Wonder, Allen Stone, Ben Howard, Citizen Cope, John Mayer, and many more. Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 5:30pm and returns at 7:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 5: Sunday Brunch with Music by Tony Luca aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: An Intimate, Acoustic Show with TONY LUCCA aboard the Schooner Woodwind for a concert on a beautiful sailing boat, including a light delicious brunch and a relaxing sail. Tony Lucca is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter whose catalog of music runs the gamut from soul-infused pop to tear-jerker folk balladry. His music has been featured in shows like “Parenthood,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Felicity,” and “Brothers and Sisters.” He was a frequent member of the house band on “Last Call with Carson Daly,” where he performed alongside then fellow up-and-comers like Kamasi Washington, Zane Carney, Brian Wright, and stalwarts like Marc Ford and Cordovas front man, Joe Firstman. In 2012, Lucca took third place on NBC’s “The Voice,” earning himself a record deal with coach Adam Levine’s 222 Records. He has toured alongside such artists as Sara Bareilles, Jonny Lang, Maroon 5, Kelly Clarkson, Rachael Yamagata, Emerson Hart, and Gabe Dixon. Lucca currently resides in Nashville with his wife, Rachel, their kids Liam and Sparrow, along with their dog Apple. Enjoy a light brunch as we cruise to a secluded cove. Mimosas, Bloody Marys, craft beer, wine and bubbly will be available from our cash bar. A maximum of 35 guests will be able to enjoy this really special event! Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 11:30am and returns at 2:30pm There are no assigned seats. We do sail rain or shine. If the musicians cannot play due to the weather, but we can still sail, we will refund the performance part of the ticket. Tickets are $111 per adults.

Buy Tickets: schoonerwoodwind.zaui.net/modules/webBooking/index.php?action=Details&activityDate=1557028800&id=2087

May 7: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In May, a representative from the Flying Dog Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail.

Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 5:30pm and return at 7:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 8: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 5:30pm-7:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 9: Sailing Cruise with live music aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Enjoy music performed by Ship’s Company during a two hour sunset cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Ship’s Company is a living history organization dedicated to the preservation of the American maritime heritage. They interpret many aspects of maritime life between 1775 and 1865.

For more than a decade, the Ship’s Company Chanteymen have shared sea salts’ songs with tens of thousands, all over the East Coast. Aside from being scurvy-free, they portray the musical part of nautical life in the 1700s and 1800s. Many of their songs originally set a pace to keep ship crews rowing in time or doing rhythmic chores such as turning a capstan. Some just filled long hours or lonely nights at sea. Simple and direct, wild and spirited, salty and rough as a North Atlantic gale, they were a reflection of the sailors themselves. The practice of voicing rhythmic sounds while working may be as old as mankind and probably is intrinsic to human nature.” Since early sailors spent years away from home, first-time listeners should not be surprised that many tunes mention fair maidens, home, and “other” entertainments. With rollicking tunes and sing-along choruses, it’s also fun. www.shipscompany.org

Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 5:30pm-7:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 11: Schooner Woodwind starts sailing 4 times a day-7 days a week : Help raise the sails, steer the boat or just sit back and relax aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind. Sail times through Labor Day weekend are 11:00-1:00, 1:30-3:30, 4:00-6:00 and a sunset sail from 6:30-8:30. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 12: Mother’s Day Brunch Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot, Schooner Woodwind : This wonderful three-hour brunch cruise includes one free Bloody Mary or Mimosa and delicious food. Menu: Bacon, Ham, Caramelized Onion and Swiss Cheese Quiche Square, Spinach and Tomato Quiche Square, Mini Muffins and Gluten Free Pumpkin Bread, Fruit with Honey Ricotta, Grilled Shrimp with hominy, lime, cilantro and corn, Sliced Hanger Steak with balsamic grilled onions, chimichuri sauce, Mini Brioche Rolls and Butter

Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 10:00am, returning at 1:00pm. Tickets are $94/adult and $54/child under 12 yrs., maximum 40 guests.

www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837 Buy Tickets: schoonerwoodwind.zaui.net/modules/webBooking/index.php?action=Details&activityDate=1557633600&id=55

May 13: “ Sail Away” while learning the history of the Chesapeake Bay aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feature a History-slanted sunset sail every Monday night. When you set sail from downtown Annapolis, you see the gorgeous historic skyline that has welcomed ships in for centuries. We sail past the United States Naval Academy and into the Chesapeake Bay. Come listen to the stories that make up the fabric of history in this terrific town. Topics change weekly.

Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 14: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In May, a representative from the Flying Dog Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail.

Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 15: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 6:25pm-8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 16: Sailing Cruise with live music aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Enjoy music performed by a Ken Wenzel during a two hour sunset cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind.

Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $44/adults, $31/children under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 20: “ Sail Away” while learning the history of the Chesapeake Bay aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: The Key to Annapolis History, by Jeff Holland. The Key to Annapolis history lies right there in the harbor. It can’t be found by looking port; and it can’t by looking starboard. It’s only when you drop the hook that the secret can be found when you anchor, you’ll discover that the bottom of the harbor is only 12 feet down! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 21: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In May, a representative from the Flying Dog Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail.

Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/child under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 22: Blue Angels Show Cruise: Watch the Blue Angels perform their aero-acrobatics during this special cruise. Depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 11:00am and return at 3:30pm. Advanced ticket purchase required, includes box lunch, soda, and snacks; $106 per person, $68 per child w/child’s lunch. Maximum 40 guests. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837 SOLD OUT

May 22: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 6:25pm-8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adults, $31/children under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 23: Sailing Cruise with live music aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Enjoy music performed by Don Shappelle during a two hour sunset cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind. Don Shappelle is a singer/songwriter and guitarist who grew up on the banks of the mighty Susquehanna River and sings about the people, history and boats of the Chesapeake bay and it’s many beautiful rivers. Sailing songs and sing-alongs are part of Don’s repertoire and always get an audience involved. Performing with Don Shappelle is bassist and vocalist Don Sennett. Together these two create a unique musical style, with tight two part harmonies and creative interplay between acoustic guitar and bass. Don Shappelle performs at many waterfront events around the Chesapeake bay and always counts singing onboard the beautiful Woodwind as one of his favorites. www.donshappellemusic.com

Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adults, $31/children under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 27: Acoustic Brunch with Music by Ink & Ash aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind : An Intimate, Acoustic Show with Memorial Day favorite, Gareth Asher aboard the Schooner Woodwind for a concert on a beautiful sailing boat, including a light delicious brunch. Gareth Asher returns for an Acoustic Brunch Sail aboard the Schooner Woodwind promoting his new album, “Defend the Flame.” With lyricism reflecting and celebrating the inner struggles we face through life’s smiles and tears, “Defend the Flame” reminds us to accept and release the emotions that can often feel insurmountable within us. This message is one that has no doubt been felt throughout much of his previous music, but with this album, Gareth lays himself bare in a way that he has not shared before. The honesty in the tone of these new and precious songs is one that will leave you feeling more connected to the self and perhaps a little lighter with the knowledge that you are not alone. “Gareth has a wonderful way of singing to your soul”, says Captain Jen, “add that while sailing on the Chesapeake and you have the perfect moments that will turn into favorite memories. Don’t miss this show!” Enjoy a light brunch as we cruise to a secluded cove. Mimosas and Bloody Marys will be available at our cash bar filled with local craft beer and wine. Menu: Bacon, Ham, Caramelized Onion and Swiss Cheese Quiche Square, Spinach and Tomato Quiche Square, Seasonal Fruit Salad, Pumpkin Bread

A maximum of 35 guests will be able to enjoy this really special event! We do sail rain or shine. If the musicians cannot play due to the weather, but we can still sail- we will refund the performance part of the ticket. Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 10:30am and returns at 1:00pm. Adults $89. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

Buy Tickets schoonerwoodwind.zaui.net/modules/webBooking/index.php?action=Details&activityDate=1558929600&id=155

May 27: “ Sail Away” while learning the history of the Chesapeake Bay aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: with William Ridgely speaking on Carrs Beach. Enjoy a historically guided 2 hour sunset sailing cruise. ????? Born in Baltimore, raised in Annapolis, William grew up in Downtown Annapolis. He graduated Annapolis Senior High in 1989 and joined the Marine Corps. He served during Operation Desert Storm (92) and Operation Groundhog (Mogadishu, Somalia; 93-94) and after his discharge, he lived in Southern California for about ten years and returned to Annapolis in 2005. He is an avid history student working on his bachelor’s degree. And he is also a re-enactor and tour guide, and co-owner of Annapolis Colonial Tours and a rookie Boatsman. Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/childen under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 28: Beer Tasting Sailing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: We feel that everyone should be able to enjoy great, craft beer while sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. And on every Tuesday’s sunset sail, we feature 3 beers from a regional micro-brewery. In May, a representative from the Flying Dog Brewery will be aboard to educate in a very casual manner about beer. You will sample three, 4 oz samples of this month’s feature brewery while sailing from Annapolis on a 2-hour cruise. When finished with the sampling, you may purchase your favorite beers for the rest of the sail.

Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and return at 8:30pm Tickets are $48/adult, $31/childen under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 29: Wednesday Night Sailboat Racing Cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooners Woodwind & Woodwind II: Be part of the action every Wednesday night as the two wooden schooners, Woodwind & Woodwind II, compete in Annapolis’ summer racing series. Help the crew or sit back and watch 130 racing sailboats! Cruises depart from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel. 6:25pm-8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adults, $31/children under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

May 30: Sailing Cruise with live music aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind: Enjoy music performed by The Eastport Oyster Boys during a two hour sunset cruise aboard the 74-foot Schooner Woodwind. Recognized as the City of Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay’s Musical Goodwill Ambassadors The Eastport Oyster Boys love to share their musical celebration of life on the shores of the Chesapeake and its scenic rivers with audiences of all ages. For two decades they have educated, amused and delighted thousands with their wit, wisdom and special message of stewardship and appreciation for the Bay and its unique maritime culture and history. Anyone who loves being on or near the water will find they have a lot in common with these guys, whose simple philosophy is wrapped up in the three basic necessities of life “a good hat, a good dog and a good boat!” Though calling the waterman’s village of the Maritime Republic of Eastport home, their songs and stories ring true to any of the Chesapeake’s harbor towns, rivers or quiet coves and have been appreciated as far as the shores of Nova Scotia, Ireland, Europe and Australia. The Boy’s spirit and music has also been featured in numerous national and international radio, television, print and film productions. The Eastport Oyster Boys entertain with a wide variety of musical styles that include island rhythms, boogie woogie, dixie-swing, maritime chanteys, waltzes and even some good ol’ rock-and-roll. So come aboard for get ready for a fun time with The Eastport Oyster Boys. The crabs are hot and as we say here on the Bay “Ain’t the beer cold! Cruise departs from the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel at 6:30pm and returns at 8:30pm. Tickets are $48/adult, $31/children under 12 yrs. and include a soft drink and snack. Beer and wine are available for purchase. www.schoonerwoodwind.com 410-263-7837

