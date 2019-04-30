May Day is TOMORROW and the baskets will be out

In its 64th year, the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne is sponsoring its annual May Basket competition to be held on Wednesday, May 1 in celebration of May Day. In its 64th year, the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne is sponsoring its annual May Basket competition to be held on Wednesday, May 1 in celebration of May Day.

Residents and merchants in the Historic District and parts of Murray Hill are encouraged to arrange baskets of fresh cut flowers to display outside their homes and businesses. Residential arrangements must be in baskets and include a card indicating the name of the participant; merchants can use a container that reflects an element of their business. Children are encouraged to make baskets and are judged in a special category. Please attach a card with the child’s name and age to their basket.

All displays must be out by 10:00 a.m. on May 1 for judging by garden club members. Adult blue ribbon winners will receive an invitation to a special May Day tea on May 3.

This is a rain or shine event.

