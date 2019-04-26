May Day at the Annapolis Maritime Museum?? Uhm, yeah…why not?

The Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park has some great events coming up soon!

May Day Basket Workshop

Tuesday April 30

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

$125, includes all supplies

410-263-8141

Make it a Girls Night Out while assembling a May Day Basket that your neighbors will envy! Sip on wine while following the instructors direction on making a May Day Basket to hang on your door.

Fee includes, wine, light fare refreshments, basket, floral supplies, and all flowers and greens. Plus Gateway will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Museum.

Class size is limited so reserve your spot today.

For more information contact the Gateway Florist, 410-263-8141.

Thursday May 9 7 p.m. Free for First Mate Members + $10 general admission Become a member Join us on May 9 at 7 p.m. for a special lecture to accompany our temporary exhibit on the history of Trumpy yachts. Donald Trumpy, grandson of John Trumpy, Sr., will discuss the history of his family’s company from its founding in 1909 through its closing in 1974, with emphasis on the Annapolis years of 1947 to 1974. The talk will feature a slide show of company and family photographs. Puddles & Paddles Saturday, May 11 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. FREE More Information

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB