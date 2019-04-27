“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Legacy Business Spotlight: The Summit School

| April 27, 2019, 12:00 PM
Rams Head

In this installment of our Legacy Business Spotlight series we venture down to Edgewater to speak with Dr. Joan Mele-McCarthy who is the Executive Director of The Summit School.

The Summit School is celebrating 30 years of service to students with different learning styles. The small school works with students in grade 1-8 to not only prepare them for high school ad beyond, but to excel in high school and beyond.

In addition the school is a terrific public resource in their hosting of seminars and community talks to help parents and student understand the different ways that people learn. From dyslexia to processing difficulties, to memory challenges, to weak language abilities and even attention concerns.

Have a listen and for more information, here is your link!

Up next Saturday: The Schooner Woodwind

CONNECT WITH US!   THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS:  bit.ly/EOAConnect

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here