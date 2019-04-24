Homestead Gardens’ Girls Night Out scheduled for tomorrow

Grab your gal pals and head over to Homestead Gardens for their Annual Spring Girls Night Out! It all gets underway at the Severna Park store at 6pm on Thursday, April 25th.

Sip, Shop and Stroll through their iconic showroom, greenhouse, and nursery, bursting with the colors of spring. Enjoy live music, and samples from your favorite restaurants like Maggiano’s, Fishpaws, Park Tavern, Vida Taco Bar, Brian Boru and more! Sip a libation, catch up with friends and neighbors and enjoy the special GNO discount.

Proceeds from the night benefits Severna Park’s Good Neighbors Group.

Need to know more? Here’s your link!



