GUEST COLUMN: Busch’s replacement should prioritize the wishes of voters

We recently lost a great leader in Speaker Mike Busch, just a few short months after reelecting him. We must now begin the process of filling his seat in the House of Delegates.

The 13 members of the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee will meet on April 25th to interview candidates and forward one name to the Governor for confirmation. That person will serve the remainder of the current term. They should nominate Aron Axe.

The 2018 Democratic Primary was a race for the two seats in Annapolis’ District 30A between four extremely well-qualified candidates. One of those candidates was Aron Axe. After retiring from a 25-year career in the military, he ran as a relative newcomer to politics and – with over 2,700 votes – came in third in the primary behind Speaker Busch and Alice Cain.

You might have met Aron at one of the many doors he knocked, or you might have seen one of the blue and gold “Aron Axe for Delegate” signs in yards around the city. You might have also visited one of the pop-up local artist exhibits his team created on Main Street, helped his campaign plant trees and community gardens in affordable housing in Eastport alongside over 50 volunteers, or even attended a town hall on race relations in our community that Aron hosted at the Wiley E. Bates Legacy Center.

Aron ran on a platform that the Democratic Party embraces: protecting our Chesapeake Bay and local forests, increasing teacher pay, adding more common sense to our gun laws, leveling the playing field for minorities and small businesses, protecting workers’ rights, and garnering more State funding for our district.

One of the main purposes of the Central Committee is to fill vacancies in the legislature, and I think the Committee should respect the 2018 Primary and the democratic process and nominate the only applicant that put the time and effort into running for the seat. They should nominate Aron Axe.

If you’d like to make your views known to our Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee, you can write to them at [email protected]. Replacing Speaker Busch is hard, but the process doesn’t have to be. The voters have already spoken. Will the Central Committee listen?

–Tom McCarthy

McCarthy was the Chairman of Aron Axe’s 2018 Campaign for Delegate in District 30A.

