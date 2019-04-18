Few tickets remain for Denim & Diamonds on April 27th

The 2019 AAMC Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Bash, Saturday April 27, 2019. Don’t miss the Annapolis event of the year under the stars at AAMC’s South Campus, 1997 Annapolis Exchange Parkway, Annapolis, Maryland.

Denim & Diamonds is a night of fun, food and dancing under the stars. The spring bash tent party will feature fabulous cuisine from Ken Upton Catering, gourmet food trucks, a great band, unique silent auction & raffle and a “come as you like” theme.

From your favorite pair of denims to your best cocktail dress, everything is “in” at Denim & Diamonds.

The 2019 Spring Bash benefits the expansion of mental health services at Anne Arundel Medical Center and you can hear more on our podcast we did with Betty Buck, the co-chair of the event.

This event sells out every year, so make sure you get your ticket now!



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB