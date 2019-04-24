“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Last call for Denim & Diamonds on April 27th

| April 24, 2019, 04:03 PM
Rams Head

The 2019 AAMC Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Bash, Saturday April 27, 2019. Don’t miss the Annapolis event of the year under the stars at AAMC’s South Campus, 1997 Annapolis Exchange Parkway, Annapolis, Maryland.

Denim & Diamonds is a night of fun, food and dancing under the stars. The spring bash tent party will feature fabulous cuisine from Ken Upton Catering, gourmet food trucks, a great band, unique silent auction & raffle and a “come as you like” theme.

From your favorite pair of denims to your best cocktail dress, everything is “in” at Denim & Diamonds.

The 2019 Spring Bash benefits the expansion of mental health services at Anne Arundel Medical Center and you can hear more on our podcast we did with Betty Buck, the co-chair of the event.

This event sells out every year, so make sure you get your ticket now!

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here