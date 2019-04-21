English Beat, Crystal Gayle and more Gordon Lightfoot all coming to Annapolis!

“Herrmann
| April 21, 2019, 01:26 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The English Beat

Monday, May 20

8pm | $45

 

The English Beat

Tuesday, May 28

8pm | $45.00

 

Pat McGee Band

Saturday, July 13

8pm | $28.50

 

Little Bird

  1. Proxima Parada

Sunday, July 14

12:30pm | $16.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

Gordon Lightfoot (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)

Tuesday, July 30

8pm | $115

 

Crystal Gayle

Wednesday, August 7

8pm | $62

 

Three Dog Night

Thursday, September 5

8pm | $115

 

Langhorne Slim

Sunday, October 6

8:00pm | $39.50

 

Crack The Sky

Friday & Saturday, November 8 & 9

8:30pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

04/15 The Dimmer Twins: Patterson Hood & Mike Cooley of Drive By Truckers SOLD OUT

04/17 The Church: Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour

04/18 Comedian Rob Schneider w. Gary Vider

04/19 Classic Deep Purple Live Performed by Glenn Hughes

04/20 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers w. Kevin Burt

04/21 Secret Society **Dance Floor

04/22 & 04/24 Kris Kristofferson

04/23 Martin Barre Celebrates 50 Years of Jethro Tull feat. Clive Bunker, Dee Palmer & Special Guests

04/25 John O’Hurley: A Man With Standards

04/26 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan

04/27 Lisa Loeb w. Brian Dunne

04/28 Sail on: The Beach Boys Tribute

04/29 Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express

04/30 The Nighthawks & The Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band

05/02 Wishbone Ash

05/03 Graham Parker w. Adam Ezra

05/04 Todd Snider w. Reed Roehl

05/05 Terry Reid & The Cosmic American Derelicts

05/07 An Outreach for Children feat. Twisted Flags in Concert presented by The For Ellie Foundation

05/09 John Paul White of The Civil Wars w. Erin Rae

05/10 The Clarks

05/11 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee

05/11 Mac McAnally

05/12 Michael Martin Murphey *All Ages Matinee

05/12 Here Come The Mummies w. Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

05/13 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic

05/14 Gordon Lightfoot

05/15 BB King Blues Band feat. Michael Lee

05/16 Keller Williams

05/17 The Capitol Steps

05/18 Nita Strauss w. Kore Rozzik *All Ages Matinee

05/18 Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould: The Show with Two Heads!

05/19 Peter Mayer & Brendon Mayer

05/20 The English Beat

05/21 Amy Ray Band w. Amanda Ann Platt & The Honeycutters

05/22 Savoy Brown feat. Kim Simmonds

05/23 Cracker

05/24 + 05/26 Comedian Preacher Lawson

05/25 Rodney Crowell *All Ages Matinee

05/25 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.

05/27 Dishwalla

05/28 The English Beat

05/29 Tommy Tutone

05/30 The Docksiders (Dance Floor)

05/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Wyoming Exploded

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

