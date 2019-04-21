English Beat, Crystal Gayle and more Gordon Lightfoot all coming to Annapolis!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The English Beat

Monday, May 20

8pm | $45

The English Beat

Tuesday, May 28

8pm | $45.00

Pat McGee Band

Saturday, July 13

8pm | $28.50

Little Bird

Proxima Parada

Sunday, July 14

12:30pm | $16.50

*All Ages Matinee

Gordon Lightfoot (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)

Tuesday, July 30

8pm | $115

Crystal Gayle

Wednesday, August 7

8pm | $62

Three Dog Night

Thursday, September 5

8pm | $115

Langhorne Slim

Sunday, October 6

8:00pm | $39.50

Crack The Sky

Friday & Saturday, November 8 & 9

8:30pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

04/15 The Dimmer Twins: Patterson Hood & Mike Cooley of Drive By Truckers SOLD OUT

04/17 The Church: Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour

04/18 Comedian Rob Schneider w. Gary Vider

04/19 Classic Deep Purple Live Performed by Glenn Hughes

04/20 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers w. Kevin Burt

04/21 Secret Society **Dance Floor

04/22 & 04/24 Kris Kristofferson

04/23 Martin Barre Celebrates 50 Years of Jethro Tull feat. Clive Bunker, Dee Palmer & Special Guests

04/25 John O’Hurley: A Man With Standards

04/26 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan

04/27 Lisa Loeb w. Brian Dunne

04/28 Sail on: The Beach Boys Tribute

04/29 Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express

04/30 The Nighthawks & The Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band

05/02 Wishbone Ash

05/03 Graham Parker w. Adam Ezra

05/04 Todd Snider w. Reed Roehl

05/05 Terry Reid & The Cosmic American Derelicts

05/07 An Outreach for Children feat. Twisted Flags in Concert presented by The For Ellie Foundation

05/09 John Paul White of The Civil Wars w. Erin Rae

05/10 The Clarks

05/11 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee

05/11 Mac McAnally

05/12 Michael Martin Murphey *All Ages Matinee

05/12 Here Come The Mummies w. Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

05/13 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic

05/14 Gordon Lightfoot

05/15 BB King Blues Band feat. Michael Lee

05/16 Keller Williams

05/17 The Capitol Steps

05/18 Nita Strauss w. Kore Rozzik *All Ages Matinee

05/18 Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould: The Show with Two Heads!

05/19 Peter Mayer & Brendon Mayer

05/20 The English Beat

05/21 Amy Ray Band w. Amanda Ann Platt & The Honeycutters

05/22 Savoy Brown feat. Kim Simmonds

05/23 Cracker

05/24 + 05/26 Comedian Preacher Lawson

05/25 Rodney Crowell *All Ages Matinee

05/25 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.

05/27 Dishwalla

05/28 The English Beat

05/29 Tommy Tutone

05/30 The Docksiders (Dance Floor)

05/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Wyoming Exploded

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

