English Beat, Crystal Gayle and more Gordon Lightfoot all coming to Annapolis!
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
The English Beat
Monday, May 20
8pm | $45
Pat McGee Band
Saturday, July 13
8pm | $28.50
Little Bird
- Proxima Parada
Sunday, July 14
12:30pm | $16.50
*All Ages Matinee
Gordon Lightfoot (2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!)
Tuesday, July 30
8pm | $115
Crystal Gayle
Wednesday, August 7
8pm | $62
Three Dog Night
Thursday, September 5
8pm | $115
Langhorne Slim
Sunday, October 6
8:00pm | $39.50
Crack The Sky
Friday & Saturday, November 8 & 9
8:30pm | $39.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
04/15 The Dimmer Twins: Patterson Hood & Mike Cooley of Drive By Truckers SOLD OUT
04/17 The Church: Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour
04/18 Comedian Rob Schneider w. Gary Vider
04/19 Classic Deep Purple Live Performed by Glenn Hughes
04/20 Tommy Castro & The Painkillers w. Kevin Burt
04/21 Secret Society **Dance Floor
04/22 & 04/24 Kris Kristofferson
04/23 Martin Barre Celebrates 50 Years of Jethro Tull feat. Clive Bunker, Dee Palmer & Special Guests
04/25 John O’Hurley: A Man With Standards
04/26 Hey 19: A Tribute to Steely Dan
04/27 Lisa Loeb w. Brian Dunne
04/28 Sail on: The Beach Boys Tribute
04/29 Brian Auger’s Oblivion Express
04/30 The Nighthawks & The Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band
05/02 Wishbone Ash
05/03 Graham Parker w. Adam Ezra
05/04 Todd Snider w. Reed Roehl
05/05 Terry Reid & The Cosmic American Derelicts
05/07 An Outreach for Children feat. Twisted Flags in Concert presented by The For Ellie Foundation
05/09 John Paul White of The Civil Wars w. Erin Rae
05/10 The Clarks
05/11 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee
05/11 Mac McAnally
05/12 Michael Martin Murphey *All Ages Matinee
05/12 Here Come The Mummies w. Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
05/13 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic
05/14 Gordon Lightfoot
05/15 BB King Blues Band feat. Michael Lee
05/16 Keller Williams
05/17 The Capitol Steps
05/18 Nita Strauss w. Kore Rozzik *All Ages Matinee
05/18 Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould: The Show with Two Heads!
05/19 Peter Mayer & Brendon Mayer
05/21 Amy Ray Band w. Amanda Ann Platt & The Honeycutters
05/22 Savoy Brown feat. Kim Simmonds
05/23 Cracker
05/24 + 05/26 Comedian Preacher Lawson
05/25 Rodney Crowell *All Ages Matinee
05/25 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.
05/27 Dishwalla
05/29 Tommy Tutone
05/30 The Docksiders (Dance Floor)
05/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Wyoming Exploded
