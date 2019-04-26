“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Eastport crash send two to shock trauma with life threatening injuries

| April 26, 2019, 05:01 PM
Rams Head

The Annapolis Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident just before noon at the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street.

Units arrived and found a pickup truck and a passenger car involved in a “T-bone” style collision.

The driver of the passenger car had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was also transported to Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by ground with life threatening injuries.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and Naval Academy fire units assisted on the scene.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here