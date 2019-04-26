Eastport crash send two to shock trauma with life threatening injuries

The Annapolis Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident just before noon at the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and State Street.

Units arrived and found a pickup truck and a passenger car involved in a “T-bone” style collision.

The driver of the passenger car had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was also transported to Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by ground with life threatening injuries.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and Naval Academy fire units assisted on the scene.

