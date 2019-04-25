DOUBLE FEATURE: Spring Fests this weekend in downtown Annapolis

Start your Sunday morning in downtown Annapolis at the Maryland Avenue Earth Day Festival or the Spring Boat Show. Then head to the Spring Festival on Market Space from noon to 6pm .This street party is hosted by the restaurants on Market Space and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership to show appreciation to all the locals that support downtown Annapolis businesses year around.

Starting at noon Annapolis Market House, Middleton Tavern, McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar and Federal House Bar & Grille will start cooking outside for this street party. They are bringing out the grills so come hungry. They will also have drink specials all afternoon

Live music starts at noon on the stage with Mac + Blue and a Priddy Music Academy Band. At 3:30pm prepare to dance in the street with the Gutterball Kingpin Band until 6pm. This afternoon of live music, food and drinks is free admission.

And just up the street, it is Maryland Avenue’s Earth Day Festival!

All of the downtown events on Sunday are just a 3 minute walk from each other so it is an easy stroll to check them all out.

Free parking is available all day at the Calvert Street Garage (19 St. Johns St) and free parking (until 4pm) or $2 all day is available at the John Whitmore Garage (25 Clay St). Both are a short walk away or you can take the free circulator bus from all the downtown Annapolis parking garages to these events.

