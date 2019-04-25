Daily News Brief | April 25, 2019 (ANNAPOLIS SHOOTING, SHOPPERS CLOSING, DELEGATE CHOOSING)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Annapolis Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man in broad daylight. The candidates vying for Delegate Busch’s seat have been finalized. Shoppers is closing all of their pharmacies as they exit the grocery business. Spirit Air turned back a flight to BWI after an “unidentified odor” resulted in sending 7 people to the hospital. The Archdiocese of Baltimore released the names of dead priests from Annapolis accused of child sexual abuse. It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor and, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

