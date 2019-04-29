Cyber scholarships available at AACC

So you’ve earned your bachelor’s degree and settled into your profession, but it’s not exactly what you had in mind. Or perhaps you’re a veteran, and those hard-earned skills just aren’t translating into the career you envisioned for your future. Maybe it’s time to look into the booming field of cybersecurity.

The Community College Cyber Pilot Program: Scholarship for Service at Anne Arundel Community College can get you on your way to entering that exciting field. The scholarship includes full tuition for up to two years, an annual stipend of $22,500, textbooks and professional development allowances. You’ll also receive help with a paid summer internship and prospective full-time employment at a local, state or federal government agency.

This is the first year Anne Arundel Community College is participating in the National Science Foundation’s scholarship, a unique opportunity aimed at increasing and strengthening the cybersecurity workforce that protects the government’s critical information infrastructure.

“We really want people outside of the college to know about this new opportunity,” said Mary Wallingsford, chair of Cybersecurity, Networking and Digital Forensics at AACC. “We’re very excited about the opportunity this will bring students now and hopefully in the future.”

Those receiving the scholarship will enroll in a cybersecurity-related program at AACC, such as Information Assurance and Cybersecurity or Computer Science.

Are you ready to make the change? All you need to apply is a bachelor’s degree in any discipline, or to be a veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces. For information on eligibility requirements, application process and scholarship recipient benefits, visit bit.ly/2Up4oxv.

