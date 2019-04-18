Critically acclaimed Irish storyteller to tell Irish tales at Galway Bay on April 25th

Critically acclaimed author and storyteller David McDonnell will tell some Irish tales at the Galway Bay Irish Pub in Annapolis on April 25th. McDonnell will share some his favorite Irish stories, guaranteed to entertain the Irish and the Irish-at-heart. He’ll also speak a wee bit about the history of storytelling and what led to his passion to preserve this art.

The program is the latest of Galway Bay’s series of “Irish History Dinner’s”. It runs from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, and includes a three-course dinner for $25.00. McDonnell will remain available to meet with patrons one-on-one afterwards and to sign copies of his books.

This is one of seven events on McDonnell’s three-state tour. He will be the featured storyteller at the Southern Maryland Celtic Festival in St. Leonard on April 27th. The other venues are A Likely Story, Sykesville (April 24), Annapolis Bookstore (April 26), The Book Bin, Onley, VA, (April 30), Irish Culture Club of Delaware & Finn McCool’s Irish Pub, Newark (May 1), and Books & Other Found Things, Leesburg, VA (May 3).

McDonnell is an accomplished storyteller and historian. He has a vast repertoire of stories and a near encyclopedic recollection of Irish history and culture. He’s shared his stories at Irish and Celtic festivals, Irish pubs, libraries, heritage centers, and book stores across North America and Ireland. David’s stories draw upon Irish history, culture and folklore, with his vivid imagination and wry sense of humor added to the mix.

McDonnell’s first book, ClanDonnell: A Storied History of Ireland, tells the stories of people in a Celtic Irish clan and their subsequent descendants. ClanDonnell is the winner of three national literary awards and universally positive book reviews. It is non-fiction with all the elements of a historical novel – fair maidens, multiple beheadings, nasty bar fights, plotted assassinations, hangings, exile, and witches’ spells, to name a few. Timeless themes of passionate love, family bonds, valor and honor, revenge and political intrigue, leap off every page. The author’s wit and storytelling skills make this unlike any other history of Ireland.

His latest book, Buy The Horse A Guinness, is a collection of several of McDonnell’s favorite stories and yarns, each beautifully illustrated by a British artist.

More information on McDonnell’s storytelling and his books, including a few sample stories, is at www.clandonnell.net, and he may be reached at [email protected]. Galway Bay Irish Pub is at 63 Maryland Avenue in Annapolis, 410-263-8333 and www.GalwayBayMD.com.

