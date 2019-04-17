Capital SUP forges new partnership (and home) with Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park

As the 2018 season came to a close last fall, Capital SUP was looking for a new home. Their longtime home at the South Annapolis Yacht Center on Spa Creek had been sold and is in the process of being developed. During their first 5 years, Capital SUP transformed a decrepit building from 1908, into a bustling paddle center for the community and visiting paddlers from afar.

At the end of October, the business was packed up and put in storage with an uncertain future!

Enter the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park.

Beginning this summer, Capital SUP will be located at the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s Ellen O. Moyer Nature Park. Over the winter, Chris Norman and Kevin Haigis, owners of Capital SUP have been working with the team at the Maritime Museum to come up with a plan to partner with their education center so they could continue their passion for getting people on the water while educating them on the importance of restoration and clean water. This location will be able to house all of their services: SUP & Kayak Rentals, Lessons, Race training, SUP yoga and fitness, Grom Camps, and Yappy Hour!

The new Capital SUP location will be located in the old boathouse near where the park borders the Bert Jabin Yacht Yard. The team at Capital SUP has some work to do to get it in shape, but Haigis assures us that it will be open for business before the start of the paddling season.

According to Kevin Haigis, “Our plan is to open Memorial Day Weekend, but hopefully sooner if weather cooperates, in the mean time check out one our UNLIMITED paddling memberships with our new family plan and 5 tiers of paddling for 2019. There is something for everyone. Everyone should be on the water!”

For more information on Capital SUP, visit: https://capitalsup.com/location/Annapolis/

