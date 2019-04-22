Brendan Sailing Program presents awards to local residents

The Brendan Sailing Program for Youth with Learning Differences recently honored the accomplishments of the three students and four volunteers who participated in the 2018 program at its annual awards brunch held at Navy-Marine Corps. Memorial Stadium. Program founder and Chairman of the Board of Director’s James Muldoon noted that summer camp registration is now open. Two sessions will be held at the Annapolis Sailing School June 17-28 and July 1-12, and one session will be held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland July 17-26. More information is available at www.brendansailing.org. The following are the award-winning camp participants from 2018 Annapolis and St. Mary’s programs:

Thomas Callahan, 13, of Annapolis, MD., received the “NoGutsNoGlory” award, the longest standing award for outstanding achievement at the Annapolis program. This award is named after the sailboat ” NoGutsNoGlory,” owned by Jean and Howard Kluttz, and honors the couple, who have been part of the Brendan family for more than 30 years. The award is given to the Brendan sailor whose leadership and example contributed so much to the success of Annapolis program. Lee Tawney, longtime friend of Brendan Sailing, presented the award on the Kluttz’s behalf, saying about Thomas, “He was a first-time camper but not a first-time sailor, and was eager to share his nautical knowledge. One day he brought in a chart of the shipwrecks in the Atlantic, and on another he came with copy of Chapman’s Piloting. That’s impressive for young sailor, and he loved to talk and share with everyone about the wide variety of boating topics.”

Josh Shevlin, 16, of Vienna, VA., received the Jerry and Kathryn Wood award for outstanding achievement at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland camp. This award is named after the former owners of the Annapolis Sailing School, which has housed the Brendan Program free of charge since its inception. Current owner Rick Nelson presented the award and said of Shevlin, “His caring nature was often on display. He routinely shared the culture of Brendan with new campers and helped shape a fun and positive learning climate.”

Frankie Fallon, 16, of Rockville, MD., received the Arthur Birney award for his example, leadership, and outstanding achievement at the advanced level at the St. Mary’s College of Maryland camp. This award is named after Arthur Birney, the owner of Port Annapolis where the program’s orientation and swim test are held. Arthur’s son, Lex Birney presented the award, saying, “He’s been helpful to all of us in so many ways, this camper’s even temperament and positive outlook helped shape an excellent climate for our sailors to learn and grow. He has truly contributed to the success of all Brendan sessions in 2018.”

The four award winners based on volunteerism and commitment were:

Andrew Holden, of Washington, D.C., received the Molly Mahoney award, which honors the volunteer(s) who contributed most to the success of the St. Mary’s session. Molly Mahoney helped the Brendan Sail Training Program expand to St. Mary’s County. Mahoney’s son Daniel Mathews presented the award, and said of Andrew, “His knowledge of the innerworkings of the Brendan Program is extensive, and he continually goes above and beyond and volunteers his time with enthusiasm.”

Pam Cusick, of Annapolis, MD., received the Daniel Gottlieb award for the parent volunteer who goes above and beyond to contribute the most to the Brendan Sailing Program. Brendan Board Member Linda Kessler with assistance of Sam Ewing presented the award. Kessler said, “She was eager to have snacks ready and waiting a number of times, and she immediately volunteered when we needed a parent to be interviewed for the Chesapeake Bay Bulletin, her insights and remarks helped make the video meaningful for other parents interested in learning the value of Brendan Sailing.”

Chip Jackson, of St. Mary’s City, MD., received the inaugural Joanne M. Dorval award. Decided by the Brendan Sailing Board of Directors, The Joanne M. Dorval award is chosen by the Brendan Board of Directors to recognize a person whose efforts have been highly instrumental to the success of the Brendan Program. Presented by Brendan Board Member Amy Werblow, she stated Jackson was selected, “for his long-term support of the Brendan Program in St. Mary’s. As member of the college’s senior leadership team, he committed to ensuring our ability to use the institution’s facilities as a public service to the community. He helped negotiate our ability to hold the program on campus, use the James P. Muldoon River Center facilities and equipment complimentary, and stay in the college dorms year after year.”

Craig Prinski, of Philadelphia, PA., received the Kurt Lowman Award, which recognizes a like-minded Donnybrook (Jim Muldoon’s racing yacht) crew member who has volunteered their time to contribute to the development of Brendan sailors. Roberta Wilson and Nichol Lowman presented the award, saying about Prinski, “He has been selflessly helping the Brendan program for years. When we asked for Donnybrook crew members to sign up to volunteer at the Annapolis Camp, this sailor did not hesitate. He spent an entire day with our Brendan campers. He gave a chalk talk, went out on the water in the coach boat, of course, stayed well after daily fun to attend to the boats and pack up the equipment. He connected with and energized the campers, sharing some great stories about sailing bigger boats and the comradery that builds among crew members on the water.”

The Brendan program is designed for “kids who learn differently,” according to its founder, Jim Muldoon. “For 34 years, Brendan has been teaching sailing to youth with varying learning styles,” Muldoon said. “And, we are so proud of all they have achieved both on the water and in their daily lives.”

Since the program was conceived, more than 600 young people, ages 11 to 18, have been introduced to the joys of sailing, and, in the process, improved relationships with their peers and built self-esteem, confidence, and maturity. “It has been a privilege working with Brendan for the last 23 years,” said Joanne Dorval, Brendan President.. “To watch the participants, learn and grow through sailing has been an amazing experience. We are looking forward to continuing the positive impact we’ve had locally while offering these opportunities to students with learning differences in other communities through our partnership with the Spirit of America program.”

Registration is now open for this summer’s sailing program: Two sessions will be held at the Annapolis Sailing School June 17-28 and July 1-12, and one session will be held at St. Mary’s College of Maryland July 17-26. Both day camps are for 11-to-14-year-olds for $650, with St. Mary’s College offering a day camp for 11-to-14 and overnight camp for 15-to-18-year-olds for $950. Three meals are provided for St. Mary’s sessions. For more information, visit www.brendansailing.org/registration.

Because Brendan does not turn away students based on financial backgrounds, scholarships information is available www.brendansailing.org/scholarships.

For more information about registration or other questions for this summer’s Brendan Sailing Program, contact Charlie Arms at 707.246.0434, or address inquiries to her at 1500 K Street, NW, Suite 350, Washington, D.C. 20005, or by e-mail at [email protected].

