Blackwall Barn and Lodge wants to give one lucky couple a free $20K wedding

One 60-second video could win a lucky couple the wedding of their dreams, courtesy of Blackwall Barn and Lodge and partners.

Now through April 30, Blackwall Barn and Lodge is accepting entries for a dream wedding giveaway that includes food, flowers, cake, entertainment, photography, videography and venue for a total value of $20,000. To enter, couples must create a 60-second video about why they should win. This video link should be included in the contest entry form, available at www.barnandlodge.com

Videos will be posted for public voting from May 6 through June 3, 2019. The couple with the most votes wins. The winner will be announced June 17 in preparation for a November 23 wedding date.

Wedding Giveaway partners include:

Venue and Food – Blackwall Barn and Lodge, Gambrills

Flowers – Little House of Flowers, Gambrills

Cake – Whipped Cakes, Annapolis

Entertainment – C&J Entertainment, Millersville

Photography – Hamilton Photography, Annapolis

Videography – Abidoodle Productions, Annapolis

Blackwall Barn and Lodge (329 Gambrills Road, Gambrills, MD) opened October 2018. In addition to the rustic elegance of the main dining room and bar, Blackwall Barn and Lodge offers a banquet room that can accommodate up to 200 guests, making it the perfect venue for weddings, parties and corporate events. For more information about the Wedding Giveaway Contest or Blackwall Barn and Lodge, go to www.barnandlodge.com

