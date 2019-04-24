Baysox shut out in 4-0 rubber match

Marcos Molina recorded his second quality start of the season, but the Erie SeaWolves earned a series win with a 4-0 no-hit victory over the Bowie Baysox at UPMC Park Wednesday afternoon.

The right-hander held the host Wolves (9-7) to three hits and two earned runs over 6 1/3 stellar innings. A two-run home run by Kody Eaves proved to be the only blemish on Molina’s line, which also included a walk and four strikeouts.

Brian Gonzalez also struck out four batters in 1 2/3 relief innings for Bowie (4-15), with a Troy Montgomery two-run home run in the seventh inning serving as the lone runs scored against the lefty.

The Baysox return home for a seven-game homestand beginning tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. RHP Hunter Harvey is scheduled to take the mound in the opener against Ducks RHP Zach Plesac. Thursday night is the second Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour of the season, featuring $2 draft beers and live music from Elliot “Smitty” Smith.

