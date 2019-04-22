“Herrmann
Baltimore woman killed in morning accident on West Street

| April 22, 2019, 05:10 PM
A Baltimore woman was killed this morning in an accident in front of 2004 West Street in Annapolis.

Just before 8am, Annapolis Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to an accident with entrapment.

According to police, Kimberly Kiriou, 59, of Baltimore was making a left turn out of the Dunkin’ Donuts store onto West Street. A Ford F-150 , traveling west on West Street struck her vehicle on the driver’s side.

Kiriou was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center in critical condition and later died at the facility. The driver of the truck was evaluated for minor injuries at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

The cause of the accident appears Kiriou’s to be failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

