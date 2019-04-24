Autism and Special Needs resource fair this weekend in Severna Park

We Rock the Spectrum announces its Developmental Resource Fair — a day for families with children of all abilities to come together in awareness, understanding, and support. The event will be held at 160 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146 on Saturday, April 27th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be local special needs vendors, event sponsors, food, ABA & OCT therapists, rockin’ music plus awesome deals & discounts! It will be a wonderful opportunity for families to become educated about what is available and feel the support of an entire community.

We Rock the Spectrum is a franchise opportunity that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. Each gym features ten pieces of therapeutic equipment. This equipment is specifically designed to work with many of the sensory processing issues that children on the spectrum face, while providing all children with the sensory-diet necessary for improved learning and neurological development. For example, the zip line helps children with vestibular sensations and sensory feedback, while allowing them to better develop upper-arm and core strength. Each We Rock the Spectrum location offers unique classes, children’s day camp opportunities, arts and crafts, additional pieces of play equipment, and more.

An autism mom from California, Dina Kimmel, is the CEO and Founder of We Rock the Spectrum. Kimmel opened the first gym in Tarzana, California after he son was diagnosed with autism and struggled to find a safe place where both her and her son and her daughter could go together.

The motto for all We Rock the Spectrum gyms is “Finally a place where you never have to say I’m sorry!”

Octavia and Devon Brown are the new owners of We Rock the Spectrum – Severna Park. These two have a shared passion for serving the community.

Octavia is a social worker who has dedicated the last 12 years of her life working to encourage, empower, and uplift under-appreciated and under-served communities. Devon is an entrepreneur and has always had the belief that businesses are more than just for generating money but should be used to give back, uplift and serve the community. Octavia and Devon will bring their knowledge, resources, dedication and passion to We Rock the Spectrum – Severna Park! They are excited and proud to serve the families and children within their community.

The celebration is open to children of all abilities. Children will be able to play with all the specialized equipment, including the trampoline, swings, and the zip line. It will be held at 160 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146 on Saturday, April 27th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $12 per child, and 20% of the proceeds will go to the My Brother Rocks the Spectrum Foundation.

