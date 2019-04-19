Anne Arundel County Police add LGBTQ+ liaison

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself, I feel honored and excited to be the LGBTQ+ Liaison for theDepartment. As liaison, my responsibilities will be responding to the questions/concerns of the citizens, attending community functions, acquiring relevant training for officers, recruiting new officers, and establishing a support system. The top priority is to make sure the LGBTQ+ community and the public in general know that the police department is here to protect and serve all residents without judgement or prejudice.”