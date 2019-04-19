Anne Arundel County Police add LGBTQ+ liaison
The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced that Cpl. Robert Koch has been named the department’s LGBTQ+ Liaison. Cpl. Koch joined the department in October of 2012 and is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol, Eastern District. The Anne Arundel County Police Department is committed to serving all members of our community with the utmost respect and in the most just manner.
“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself, I feel honored and excited to be the LGBTQ+ Liaison for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. As liaison, my responsibilities will be responding to the questions/concerns of the citizens, attending community functions, acquiring relevant training for officers, recruiting new officers, and establishing a support system. The top priority is to make sure the LGBTQ+ community and the public in general know that the police department is here to protect and serve all residents without judgement or prejudice.”–Cpl. Robert Koch
Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB