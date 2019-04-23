Annapolis Shell station robbed at gunpoint

The Shell gas station at Bay Ridge and Forest/Hillsmere Drives was robbed early this morning.

Annapolis Police responded just after 430am for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

The clerk advised that he was outside of the attendant booth when he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a gun and threatened to shoot the clerk. The suspect demanded and received an undetermined amount from the register and fled on foot towards Hillsmere Drive and Quiet Waters Park.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB