Annapolis Police investigating daylight shooting on Bens Drive

| April 24, 2019, 02:47 PM
UPDATE: 2:48pm. The victim is an adult male and the weapon was a small caliber weapon. The injuries to the victim are not believed to be life threatening.

At approximately 2:15pm this afternoon, Annapolis Police were dispatched to a shooting on Bens Drive near the intersection of Bay Ridge Avenue in the City’s Eastport section.

One male victim was shot and the suspect was reported to have run out of the rear of the complex towards Georgetown East Elementary School. Police are actively searching for a suspect at this time.

The details surrounding the victim, nor his condition were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

