Annapolis Comprehensive Plan kicks off with public meeting on May 7th

The City of Annapolis is preparing to kickoff the 2020 Comprehensive Plan. A comprehensive plan is a broad statement about the community, looking approximately 20 years ahead. It includes specific goals – and strategies to achieve those goals. The plan includes performance measures and targets to help determine if goals are being met.

The Annapolis Planning Commission will have a work session with the City Council on April 18 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers. The first public meeting will be held on May 7 at 7 p.m. at “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis.

“We have to plan for the future in a meaningful way,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “The Comprehensive Plan is a way for residents and City staff to work together on that vision and those goals.”

The new plan will build on the 2009 Comprehensive Plan with public input, data collection, goal definition, strategies, performance measures, and performance targets to ensure that it all gets put into action.

Certain sections of the plan are required by the Land Use Articles from State of Maryland Law.

The plan will begin with a demographic analysis of the City and will also include sections on: Land Use, Environment, Water Resources and Sea Level Rise, Housing, Transportation, Parks and Community Facilities, Sensitive Areas, Historic Preservation, and Municipal Growth.

The City offers presentations on the Comprehensive Plan to community meetings and business associations.

For an overview, visit: www.annapolis.gov/1446/2020-Comprehensive-Plan.

For specific questions, email Sally Nash, the City’s chief of comprehensive planning at [email protected].

