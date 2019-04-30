Andi Hauser from WUSA9 and Great Day Washington to host Hospice of the Chesapeake’s Fashion for a Cause in June

Andi Hauser, a host and field correspondent with Great Day Washington on WUSA9, will take the wheel as the master of ceremonies for 11th annual Fashion for a Cause benefiting Chesapeake Kids. The event will be hosted by Porsche Annapolis from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 6 in its showroom at 20 Hudson St. The Emmy-nominated veteran of broadcasting should fit right into the high-performance auto venue, having covered the Indianapolis 500.

Hospice of the Chesapeake is honored that she will guide guests through this high-energy event designed to raise funds for Chesapeake Kids. The program is an umbrella of services offered by the nonprofit that supports children living with illness, dealing with the illness of a family member, or grieving the loss of a loved one. The dazzling runway show will feature the newest designer trends and collections for the 2019 summer season. This year, celebrities from the community will be showing off summer’s hottest including Michael Baldwin, Brett Bedard, Betty Buck, Jason Cherry, Maria Colucciello, Carla Criste, Nathalie King, Daniel LaRock, Patrick Lee, Charlotte Madden, Mairead O’Reilly, Steven Sarigiannis, Erika Schmidt, Caroline Shoults, Jarret Simpson, Angie Sutherland, Gabbi Watson and Amanda Wilburn. There also will be signature cocktails, a beer truck and delicious savory and sweet bites provided by food partners Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen, Vaccaro’s Italian Pastry Shop and Buck Distributing Company, Inc.

The event is generously supported by presenting sponsors Charter Financial Group, Porsche Annapolis and The Wilburn Company, as well as its other sponsors, M&T Bank; Bill and Laura Westervelt; Susan Duncan and Randy Rice; FosterThomas, Inc.; Mission Escape Rooms, Jason Cherry; Severn Bank; Ken Stanley; and What’s Up? Media. Tickets are $90 per person if purchased by May 31. After that, the price goes up to $115. People signing on as a Designer Sponsor or above will receive admission to the pre-event VIP Sponsor Reception, as well as two reserved seats for the show and a listing in the printed program. For tickets, visitwww.hospicechesapeake.org/2019-ffac. For sponsorship details, contact Megan Lawton at 443-837-1531 or[email protected].

