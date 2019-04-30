“Herrmann
Aimee Mann returning to Rams Head On Stage

| April 30, 2019, 01:12 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Aimee Mann

  1. Jonathan Coulton

Friday, July 19

8pm | $62

aimeemann.com/

www.jonathancoulton.com/

 

Shaw Davis & the Black Ties

Sunday, July 21

1pm | $10

*All Ages Matinee

www.shawdavisblackties.com/

 

Ten Years After

Wednesday, August 14

8pm | $45

*All Inclusive Experience packages available

www.ten-years-after.com/

 

Kathy Mattea

Friday, August 16

8pm | $55

www.mattea.com/

 

Yarn

Thursday, August 22

8pm | $19.50

yarnmusic.net/

 

Greg Laswell

Monday, September 30

8pm | $35

greglaswell.com/

Hiroshima

Friday, October 18

8pm | $45

www.hiroshimamusic.com/

 

Paul Thorn

Sunday, November 3

8pm | $30

www.paulthorn.com/

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

04/30 The Nighthawks & The Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band

05/02 Wishbone Ash

05/03 Graham Parker w. Adam Ezra

05/04 Todd Snider w. Reed Roehl

05/05 Terry Reid & The Cosmic American Derelicts

05/07 An Outreach for Children feat. Twisted Flags in Concert presented by The For Ellie Foundation

05/09 John Paul White of The Civil Wars w. Erin Rae

05/10 The Clarks

05/11 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee

05/11 Mac McAnally

05/12 Michael Martin Murphey *All Ages Matinee

05/12 Here Come The Mummies w. Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers

05/13 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic

05/14 Gordon Lightfoot

05/15 BB King Blues Band feat. Michael Lee

05/16 Keller Williams

05/17 The Capitol Steps

05/18 Nita Strauss w. Kore Rozzik *All Ages Matinee

05/18 Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould: The Show with Two Heads!

05/19 Peter Mayer & Brendon Mayer

05/20 The English Beat

05/21 Amy Ray Band w. Amanda Ann Platt & The Honeycutters

05/22 Savoy Brown feat. Kim Simmonds

05/23 Cracker

05/24 + 05/26 Comedian Preacher Lawson

05/25 Rodney Crowell *All Ages Matinee

05/25 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.

05/27 Dishwalla

05/28 The English Beat

05/29 Tommy Tutone

05/30 The Docksiders (Dance Floor)

05/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Wyoming Exploded

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

