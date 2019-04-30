Aimee Mann returning to Rams Head On Stage
Aimee Mann
- Jonathan Coulton
Friday, July 19
8pm | $62
Shaw Davis & the Black Ties
Sunday, July 21
1pm | $10
*All Ages Matinee
Ten Years After
Wednesday, August 14
8pm | $45
*All Inclusive Experience packages available
Kathy Mattea
Friday, August 16
8pm | $55
Yarn
Thursday, August 22
8pm | $19.50
Greg Laswell
Monday, September 30
8pm | $35
Hiroshima
Friday, October 18
8pm | $45
Paul Thorn
Sunday, November 3
8pm | $30
UPCOMING SHOWS:
04/30 The Nighthawks & The Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band
05/02 Wishbone Ash
05/03 Graham Parker w. Adam Ezra
05/04 Todd Snider w. Reed Roehl
05/05 Terry Reid & The Cosmic American Derelicts
05/07 An Outreach for Children feat. Twisted Flags in Concert presented by The For Ellie Foundation
05/09 John Paul White of The Civil Wars w. Erin Rae
05/10 The Clarks
05/11 Alejandro Escovedo *All Ages Matinee
05/11 Mac McAnally
05/12 Michael Martin Murphey *All Ages Matinee
05/12 Here Come The Mummies w. Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers
05/13 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic
05/14 Gordon Lightfoot
05/15 BB King Blues Band feat. Michael Lee
05/16 Keller Williams
05/17 The Capitol Steps
05/18 Nita Strauss w. Kore Rozzik *All Ages Matinee
05/18 Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould: The Show with Two Heads!
05/19 Peter Mayer & Brendon Mayer
05/20 The English Beat
05/21 Amy Ray Band w. Amanda Ann Platt & The Honeycutters
05/22 Savoy Brown feat. Kim Simmonds
05/23 Cracker
05/24 + 05/26 Comedian Preacher Lawson
05/25 Rodney Crowell *All Ages Matinee
05/25 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.
05/27 Dishwalla
05/28 The English Beat
05/29 Tommy Tutone
05/30 The Docksiders (Dance Floor)
05/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Wyoming Exploded
