After six weeks on the job, Buckley loses his Acting City Attorney

After six month’s Mayor Gavin Buckley’s City Attorney abruptly resigned. And now after just six weeks, Buckley’s Acting City Attorney is calling it quits with 10-day’s notice. The Mayor’s office released a statement after business hours on Tuesday, April 16th.

Annapolis Acting City Attorney Linda Schuett announced her resignation to Mayor Gavin Buckley and the Office of Law staff on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Schuett has been the acting City Attorney for six weeks.

Schuett said that she is leaving the position to pursue other opportunities in the field of law.

“Linda was brought in to help with my proposal to reorganize some elements of City government as we came into the budget season,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I am disappointed she is not going to take the job permanently or stick around longer, but I’m grateful she lent us her expertise in writing the language to implement the proposed reorganization and procurement law changes I seek.”

Schuett’s last day with the City will be April 26, 2019.