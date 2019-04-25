Acting Secretary of Defense to speak at USNA Graduation on May 24th

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick M. Shanahan will speak at the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy’s Class of 2019, Friday, May 24, at 10 a.m. This event is not open to the public, however, it will be streamed.

Patrick M. Shanahan became the Acting Secretary of Defense on January 1, 2019. Prior to this assignment, he served as the 33rd Deputy Secretary of Defense, appointed on July 19, 2017.

Shanahan previously served as Boeing senior vice president, Supply Chain & Operations. A Washington state native, he first joined Boeing in 1986 and spent over three decades with the company.

Shanahan is a Royal Aeronautical Society Fellow, Society of Manufacturing Engineers Fellow and American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Associate Fellow. He served as a regent at the University of Washington for over five years.

Shanahan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington and two advanced degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology: a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering, and an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

The 2019 Graduation and Commissioning ceremony will be streamed live online and a link will be available from www.usna.edu in the coming weeks.

For more information about the Naval Academy, please visit: www.usna.edu or their Facebook page. For more information about Commissioning Week events at the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu/CommissioningWeek/.

