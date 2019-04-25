A homestand preview for the Bowie Baysox

After a six-game trip to Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, the Baysox return home for seven games, beginning Thursday, April 25, with a four-game series against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The homestand continues with three games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A Affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, from April 29 to May 1.

Here are the highlights for the second homestand of 2019:

Thursday, April 25 – 6:35 p.m. vs. Akron : Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour

Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour features live music by Elliot “Smitty” Smith from 5:00 – 6:00 pm plus $2.00 draft beers from 5:00 – 6:30 pm courtesy of Bud Light. Fans can also play corn hole and other fun games during happy hour.

Friday, April 26 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Akron : Harry Potter Night, Pi( e ) Night

A pair of annual traditions on the Baysox promotional schedule, Friday night celebrates the wizarding world of Harry Potter as well as Pi (and pie, too). Fans are encouraged to come to Prince George’s Stadium dressed as their favorite Hogwarts character from the books or the movies. Additionally, the nationally-ranked Quidditch team from the University of Maryland will be in attendance to host a Quidditch demo on the field pregame.

We’ll also be paying homage to Pi and Pie. Baysox staff will be trying to get each other with pies of their own! Before the game, winners from Pi Day contests conducted in area schools on March 14 will be honored. This year’s contest highlighted 22 top finishers from across Maryland, with Samuel Du (Takoma Park MS), Katie Von Berg (Monarch Academy) and Samantha Rhoades (Windy Hill MS) taking the overall awards for naming the most places of pi.

Saturday, April 27 – 6:35 p.m. vs. Akron : Fireworks, Southern Maryland Reading Night

The first Saturday night game of the season is also the first fireworks show of 2019, presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union. Also, the Baysox will honor students from Charles, Calvert & St. Mary’s County schools who completed the Read and Hit a Home Run Reading Program during the 2018-19 school year.

Sunday, April 28 – 1:35 p.m. vs. Akron : Bark in the Park/Dog Adoption Day

Bring your pup to the ballpark for Bark in the Park Day presented by Veterinary Neurology & Imaging of the Chesapeake. Enjoy a pre-game exhibition by the Avenue DiscDogs of Southern Maryland. Dogs and their owners can participate in a pre-game Dog Parade on the field and interact with over a dozen dog relate vendors and exhibits on the stadium concourse.

There will also be a dog adoption event during the game with many dogs available to be adopted by fans attending the game.

Dogs are admitted free. Dogs must be leashed and have valid vaccination tags or paperwork to enter the stadium. A pet relief area will be available and water bowls will be available for drinking water.

Monday, April 29 – 6:35 p.m. vs. Richmond : Mutt Monday

Every Monday home game is Mutt Monday, presented by Veterinary Neurology and Imaging of the Chesapeake. All dogs are welcome to join the action at the ballpark, provided that they are leashed and have proper vaccination tags.

Tuesday, April 30 – 11:05 a.m. vs. Richmond : STEM Day/College Fair

Wednesday, May 1 – 11:05 a.m. vs. Richmond : STEM Day

The first of two consecutive educational events features a college fair, where representatives from approximately 20 colleges and universities from across the country will answer questions from local middle and high school students in attendance. The college fair event is sponsored by Sylvan Learning Center.

Both events are designated as STEM field trip days with many area elementary and middle school students from the region learning science, math, technology, engineering, geography, history and more through the game of baseball. Students from Anne Arundel County high schools will also be on hand to present and conduct STEM experiments.

