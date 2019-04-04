4th Annual Bay Bridge Paddle June 1st

Water enthusiasts of all ages and expertise are invited to join ABC Events in the 4th annual Bay Bridge Paddle on June 1st, open to Stand Up Paddleboards, Kayaks, Outriggers, and other paddle craft.

Launching from the iconic Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD, there will be something for everyone! Events will include an Elite 9 mile course that traverses the Chesapeake Bay while paddling underneath the Bay Bridge, one of the world’s longest open water structures and a truly unique experience. There will also be a 5K open race for intermediate paddlers, and a fun filled 1.5k recreational course closer to the beach area. (children and adults welcome). Plan to stay for the day and enjoy the Beach Party, with live music, obstacle course, activities for the whole family, food, and beer.

Registration is on Paddle Guru with Discount Pricing through May 1st.

New this year: Beach cleanup Friday afternoon, May 31st at Sandy Point State Park. Give back and help clean up the beach before we enjoy it on Saturday.

Bay Bridge Paddle Weekend Featuring:

Friday clinics – 3 clinics of various levels. check out the details on our website.

3 competitive levels of paddling (recreational, intermediate, elite)

Live music on the beach by Doug Segree

Great raffle items

Prizes

Saturday night official after party in downtown Annapolis at Stan & Joe’s Saloon upstairs room.

