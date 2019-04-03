3 Circuit Court judges form slate to retain seat in 2020 election

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judges Pamela Alban, Elizabeth Morris, and Rob Thompson filed their campaign slate to retain their positions on the bench.

The three Anne Arundel County judges were appointed by Governor Larry Hogan last Fall and must run in the next election to retain their seats.

Prior to her appointment to the bench, Judge Alban served for more than twenty years as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County. She earned her bachelor’s degree from University of Miami and her law degree from Georgetown. By focusing on child abuse, sex offenses, and domestic violence, Judge Alban spent the majority of her career committed to the prosecution of offenders who preyed upon the most vulnerable of victims in Anne Arundel County.

“I have been honored to serve the citizens of Anne Arundel County throughout my career. I am excited to serve the citizens in my new capacity as Circuit Court Judge. I look forward to meeting the voters over the next year and earning their support,” said Judge Alban.

Judge Elizabeth Morris is a former attorney with the National Security Agency and served as an Assistant Attorney General in Maryland, in the Contract Litigation Unit and the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation. Morris received her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, cum laude and her J.D., with honor, from the University of Maryland School of Law. Her civic involvement includes serving on the Board of Trustees of the Anne Arundel County Bar Association and multiple roles with the Maryland State Bar Association. Judge Morris is the first female African American Circuit Court Judge serving on the County’s Circuit Court.

“Serving as a judge since my appointment last year has been a privilege, and every day I commit to making sure the law is applied fairly and without partiality or prejudice. I am excited about working with my colleagues to continue our service on the bench,” said Judge Elizabeth Morris.

Judge Rob Thompson had his own general law practice for nearly a decade prior to his appointment to the Circuit Court bench. Thompson earned a master’s degree from St. John’s College in Annapolis in 1990 and received his law degree from University of Baltimore School of Law. He is a member of the Anne Arundel Bar Association and served on the Board of Governors of the Maryland State Bar Association. Thompson and his wife have lived in Anne Arundel County for more than thirty years.

“As a public servant, every day in the courthouse I use my experience as a lawyer to make sure each case is handled fairly. My colleagues and I will work hard to continue to earn the trust of the voters and remain in office,” said Thompson.

Recognizing the power of the judiciary stems from the public’s trust and confidence, the three judges aim to continually engage with community members from across Anne Arundel County. Next year’s primary election is April 28, 2020 and the general election is November 3, 2020. Judicial candidates appear on both the Democratic and Republican primary ballots.

