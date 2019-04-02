2 suspects open fire on private security guard in Severn

On April 23, 2019Officers responded to a discharge of a firearm that occurred near the intersection of Meade Village Circle and Meade Village Road in Severn, Maryland. The incident took place at approximately 7:40 PM. The victim is a private security officer assigned to patrol the community of Meade Village and was sitting in his vehicle when approached by two (2) unknown males who began shooting at him. The victim was able to drive from the scene and was not injured. His vehicle was struck multiple times. There were no injuries reported.

Multiple officers, detectives and other resources/personnel arrived on scene and found evidence related to a shooting, but were unable to locate any suspects. At this time the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Western District Detectives at 410-222-0750 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Above is a picture of the suspects just prior to the shooting incident. They are described as two (2) black males wearing all black clothing, hoods and gloves.



