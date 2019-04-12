12 Candidates vie for the seat left open by the late Delegate Michael Busch

And then there were twelve. Twelve candidates have filed the paperwork with the Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee to be considered for seat of the late Delegate, Michael Busch who passed away on April 7, 2019.​

Jared Littmann

Henry Green

Brooks Schandelmeier

Chrissy Holt

Siena Scott

Michael Miller

Monica Lindsey

Gregory Stewart

Vickie Gipson

Shaneka Henson

Aron Axe

Sheila Finlayson

​According to the constitution of Maryland and the bylaws of the committee, there will be a public meeting tomorrow night (April 25, 2019) where all candidates will be interviewed and a selection made.

The meeting begins at 6:00pm and the public will be allowed to speak after signing up between 5:30pm and 6:10pm. It is unclear if there is an individual time limit; however the committee will only listen to public testimony for one hour. Emailed letters of support can be submitted up until noon tomorrow to [email protected].

The location of the meeting is at the Village Commons Community Center at 1326 Main Chapel Way in Gambrills.

Last week, we penned an opinion piece on the process and our thoughts. Please have a look.

​