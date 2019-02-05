Stuart and Mazer promotes at Crosby

Crosby Marketing Communications announced that Emmy Stuart has been promoted to Associate Strategist and Matt Mazer to Digital Program Manager.

As an Associate Strategist, Stuart will help guide a wide variety of communications programs for the Military OneSource program, the Department of Defense’s flagship digital services platform that supports service members and their families across the globe. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the College of Charleston and was a member of its All-American sailing crew. In 2018, Stuart’s Annapolis-based sailing team brought home the gold medal in the J22 World Championship.

As a Digital Program Manager, Mazer manages client web platforms and digital marketing outreach efforts. Prior to joining Crosby, he worked at Omnitracs and Telemundo Media, the Hispanic-focused division of NBCUniversal. Mazer graduated from Penn State with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Telecommunications and a minor in Psychology.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks #7 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #28 on O’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post in 2017 and 2018 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS