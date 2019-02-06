Steve Pennington joins Maryland Environmental Service

The Maryland Environmental Service (MES) announced today that Steve Pennington, who recently headed business and industry sector development for the State of Maryland Department of Commerce, has joined MES, where he will now lead strategic partnerships and industry relations for the $155MM-revenue, Baltimore area, not-for-profit organization.

Mr. Pennington comes to MES with extensive experience as a sales and business development leader in the private and public sectors. At the Department of Commerce, he led a team of 60 staff focused on Maryland’s “Open for Business” strategy. His earlier experiences in the private sector range from start-ups to large national enterprises where he led diverse sales teams focused on regional and national businesses including teams for healthcare and public sector accounts.

​Throughout his more than 30-year career, Mr. Pennington has led sales and marketing efforts for a number of companies, including Americom Inc., USA Mobility Inc., Bay Broadband, and Sprint. He also led the national business development efforts for Seattle-based start-up ATG Risk Solutions. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park.​

“Steve’s addition to the MES team is another strong step forward in the development of our outstanding partnerships initiatives,” said Roy McGrath, CEO and chairman of the Maryland Environmental Service. “Throughout his career, Steve has demonstrated himself to be a leader in bringing businesses together; he is a key addition to our team’s ability to build the business relationships that, under Governor Larry Hogan’s leadership, have made Maryland open for business and a national leader in the environmental industry,” he added.

“I’m delighted to join the dynamic team at MES, and I want to thank everyone involved for this wonderful opportunity to continue serving the citizens of Maryland through this vibrant organization,” said Mr. Pennington. “MES does innovative and important environmental work by creating valuable business relationships. Together with our Strategic Partnerships and Industry Relations team, I’m looking forward to making a big contribution to this important mission,” he said.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS