South River dominates in food drive once again
South River High School held onto its crown as the county’s most charitable school during the annual Harvest for the Hungry – Kids Helping Kids campaign, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank announced at its annual awards ceremony recently.
South River High School collected 8,418 pounds of food and $14,788 in cash during the campaign. Its food weight total beat the second-place finisher by almost 4,000 pounds. Severna Park High School came in second place in money collected with $12,356.
“South River High School is often called a ‘School with a Heart,” said South River Principal Will Myers. “The Harvest for the Hungry is a school-wide focus which involves staff, students, parents, and the community.”
For most food and money combined, South River High School’s total of 126,725 bested Severna Park High School by just under 25,000 units. Central Middle School was third at almost 71,000. The top elementary school was Piney Orchard at 39,200. Each dollar collected translates to eight pounds of food.
MOST MONEY COLLECTED
- South River High $14,788
- Severna Park High $12,356
- Central Middle $8,870
- Piney Orchard Elementary $4,900
- Crofton Middle $3,490
- Nantucket Elementary $1,955
- Chesapeake Science Point $1,839
- Severn River Middle $1,637
- Southern Middle $1,450
- Crofton Woods Elementary $1,370
MOST FOOD COLLECTED (in pounds)
- South River High 8,418
- Archbishop Spalding 4,650
- Crofton Woods Elementary 4,515
- Davidsonville Elementary 3,880
- Benfield Elementary 3,452
- Windsor Farm Elementary 3,197
- Severna Park High 3,084
- Crofton Middle 2,993
- Crofton Meadows Elementary 2,726
- Crofton Elementary 2,690
MOST FOOD & MONEY COMBINED (lbs.)
- South River HS 126,725
- Severna Park HS 101,929
- Central MS 70,966
- Piney Orchard ES 39,200
- Crofton MS 30,910
- Crofton Woods ES 15,478
- Chesapeake S.P. 15,077
- Severn River MS 14,390
- Southern MS 12,389
- Davidsonville ES 12,240
