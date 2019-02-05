South River dominates in food drive once again

South River High School held onto its crown as the county’s most charitable school during the annual Harvest for the Hungry – Kids Helping Kids campaign, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank announced at its annual awards ceremony recently.

South River High School collected 8,418 pounds of food and $14,788 in cash during the campaign. Its food weight total beat the second-place finisher by almost 4,000 pounds. Severna Park High School came in second place in money collected with $12,356.

“South River High School is often called a ‘School with a Heart,” said South River Principal Will Myers. “The Harvest for the Hungry is a school-wide focus which involves staff, students, parents, and the community.”

For most food and money combined, South River High School’s total of 126,725 bested Severna Park High School by just under 25,000 units. Central Middle School was third at almost 71,000. The top elementary school was Piney Orchard at 39,200. Each dollar collected translates to eight pounds of food.

MOST MONEY COLLECTED

South River High $14,788

Severna Park High $12,356

Central Middle $8,870

Piney Orchard Elementary $4,900

Crofton Middle $3,490

Nantucket Elementary $1,955

Chesapeake Science Point $1,839

Severn River Middle $1,637

Southern Middle $1,450

Crofton Woods Elementary $1,370

MOST FOOD COLLECTED (in pounds)

South River High 8,418

Archbishop Spalding 4,650

Crofton Woods Elementary 4,515

Davidsonville Elementary 3,880

Benfield Elementary 3,452

Windsor Farm Elementary 3,197

Severna Park High 3,084

Crofton Middle 2,993

Crofton Meadows Elementary 2,726

Crofton Elementary 2,690

MOST FOOD & MONEY COMBINED (lbs.)

South River HS 126,725

Severna Park HS 101,929

Central MS 70,966

Piney Orchard ES 39,200

Crofton MS 30,910

Crofton Woods ES 15,478

Chesapeake S.P. 15,077

Severn River MS 14,390

Southern MS 12,389

Davidsonville ES 12,240

Source : AACPS

