SOUPer Bowl raised $2400 for Light House

Over 200 people turned out for the 13th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch last Sunday at Heritage Baptist Church, raising $2400 for the Light House Homeless Prevention and Support Center in Annapolis.

Graduates from the Light House BEST Culinary Job Training Program, Chef Linda Vogler (executive chef and director of culinary services for the shelter) along with volunteers from the church and community ladled soups prepared by Chef Zachary Pope during the 2-hour event. Guests enjoyed a selection of soups along with salad, bread and dessert. Whole Foods in Annapolis donated floral arrangements and additional soups were given by Flamant of Annapolis. There was no admission fee, but donations were requested to help the Light House.

Heritage Baptist Church is an affiliate congregational partner of the shelter, offering support and resources throughout the year.

