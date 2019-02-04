Shots fired during armed robbery of Annapolis Pizza Boli

Annapolis Police officers were dispatched to the Pizza Boli store in the 1900 block of Forest Drive at 1:30am on Sunday, February 3rd for an armed robbery.

According to the victim, two adult male suspects wearing masks entered the business and approached the victim. One of the suspects was carrying a handgun and struck the employee in the head with the handgun, knocking him to the ground. Almost simultaneously with the strike, one bullet was fired into the ceiling of the business.

While the employee was on the ground the suspects took his wallet and then fled the area.

The employee was transported to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. A suspect was not located.

