SHA warns of impending winter weather

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is closely monitoring and deploying state and contractor workers for a two-part storm that will affect Maryland later Sunday and continuing into Tuesday. The freeze line is still uncertain, and motorists should make smart travel decisions.

MDOT SHA has completed pre-treating operations throughout much of the State. Forecasters are predicting snow, ice and rain before the system moves out of the State on Tuesday afternoon. The storm will move west to east with the northern and western tier of the State poised to received higher accumulations. Areas of mixed precipitation will affect most of central Maryland, especially during the Tuesday morning commute, where conditions may deteriorate before warmer air reaches the state.

Motorists are reminded that elevated road surfaces (bridges, ramps and overpasses) freeze first. Drivers should also ensure tires are winter ready and there is ample fuel if travel is necessary.

For motorists who travel, “Take It Slow on Ice and Snow,” and remember that speed limits are set for ideal (dry) conditions. Drivers are also reminded to not pass snow plows. The safest place to be is in the back of a snow plow or plow trains. Motorists that must travel are urged to plan plenty of additional drive time and use MDOT SHA’s STORM web application to locate where MDOT SHA and contractor vehicles have treated roads.

Motorists are urged to monitor the forecast as threat levels can change throughout the day and visit md511.maryland.gov for real-time travel alerts and conditions.

