Righteous Brothers, Joey Harkum and another night of Tab Benoit at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Tab Benoit (2nd Night Added by Popular Demand!)

Monday, March 4

8pm | $36.50

Joey Harkum Band

Sunday, March 10

8pm | $20

Steve Tyrell

Sunday, April 14

8pm | $45

*All Inclusive Experience Packages Available

www.ramsheadonstage.com/event/1821829

Secret Society

Sunday, April 21

7:30pm | $20

*Dance Floor

Peter Mayer & Brendan Mayer: The Long Story Short Tour

Sunday, May 19

8pm | $25

The Docksiders

Thursday, May 30

8pm | $25

*Dance Floor

Amy Helm

Friday, June 28

8pm | $35

The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard

Sunday, July 14

7:30pm | $110

UPCOMING SHOWS:

02/04 Kasey Chambers w. Carly Burruss

02/06 ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA

02/07 Greg Brown w. Bo Ramsey

02/08 Superflydisco: The Ultimate 70s Disco Funk! *Dance Floor

02/09 The Dirty Grass Players: Dead Allman Brothers Tribute w. Kendall Street Company

02/10 School of Rock: A Tribute to Black Sabbath: Ozzy v. Dio *All Ages Matinee

02/10 Valerie June w. Thad Cockrell

02/10 Rams Head Presents Arlo Guthrie: Alice’s Restaurant Back By Popular Demand Tour at Maryland Hall

02/12 Walter Trout

02/13 The 5th Dimension

02/14 Marcus Johnson w. special guest Mike Phillips

02/15 Martin Sexton w. Chris Trapper

02/16 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock – 7th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/17 Young Dubliners *All Ages Matinee

02/17 Rahsaan Patterson

02/19 Al Di Meola: Opus & More Tour

02/20 Jonathan Wilson w. Michael Nau (Cotton Jones)

02/21 Rachael & Vilray w. Taylor Ashton

02/22 James McMurtry w. Bonnie Whitmore

02/23 David Bromberg Quintet w. Jordan Tice

02/24 Corey Smith

02/25 The Milk Carton Kids w. Vera Sola

02/26 The High Kings

02/27 “Hit Me 90s One More Time” Murder Mystery feat. Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

02/28 Amy Grant

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

