Registration now open for Annapolis Cotillion

The Annapolis Cotillion announces registration is open for the Spring 2019 series of dances. Classes will be held Saturday evenings at The Summit School in Edgewater, Maryland from 7:00 to 9:15pm. The seven-dance series runs from February 16th through March 30th.

At each session, students will receive 30-45 minutes of etiquette lessons, covering such topics as making introductions, receiving line protocol, table manners, and written communication. Ballroom dances taught will include waltz, foxtrot, and cha-cha.

The Cotillion is open to students in fifth through eighth grade. More information, including dress code and registration, can be found on our website, www.annapoliscotillion.org.

The Annapolis Cotillion was started in the 1950’s by Edith Lazenby and Mildred Duvall. The tradition was continued by Betty Lazenby Richbourg, then Mary Louise Brice and Betty Huckenpoehler.

​Betty Huckenpoehler began teaching the Annapolis Cotillion in 1960 and continued until her passing in 2015. She received her ballroom training from Mr. Fred Astaire.

​Ann Alsina assisted Mrs. Huckenpoehler beginning in 2011, and began teaching with the 2016-2017 season. She received her ballroom training from American Ballroom in Jacksonville, Florida.

