Ray Crosby names “Influential Marylander” by The Daily Record

For the second time, The Daily Record has named Raymond Crosby, President and CEO of Crosby Marketing Communications, as an “Influential Marylander” for his leadership in the category of communications. Influential Marylanders are selected by the publication’s editors to honor those in the state who have made significant impacts in their fields.

“It’s an honor to be chosen again by The Daily Record to be among this elite group of business and civic leaders in Maryland,” said Crosby. “Our firm has experienced tremendous growth, and I’m extremely proud to lead such a talented team that’s so committed to our clients and giving back to our community.”

Crosby serves on the Council of Governors for the Mid-Atlantic Region of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As), the Board of Directors for Severn Bank and volunteers his free time to a broad array of community causes. A lifelong resident of Annapolis, Crosby graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a B.A. degree in Radio, Television and Film. At UNC, he also played lacrosse on two NCAA National Championship teams.

“This year’s Influential Marylanders demonstrate an impressive record of accomplishment, leadership and vision,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “We’re pleased to honor them for all they have done, and will continue to do, for Maryland and beyond.”

Awardees will be recognized at a reception and dinner on March 28 at The Grand Lodge of Maryland in Cockeysville. Winners will also be profiled in a special magazine issue of The Daily Record.

