Police investigating Brooklyn Park homicide

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a homicide in the 5200 block of Wasena Avenue in Brooklyn Park. This afternoon at 5:20pm they tweeted a message:

#Homicide Units are on scene in the 5200 block of Wasena Avenue #Brooklyn for a homicide. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no public safety threat. There are no further details at this time. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 14, 2019

This story will be updated when more information is available.

