Parole Rotary seeking grant applicants

The Rotary Club of Parole (Annapolis) Foundation is receiving grant applicants from now until March 8 for non-profit organizations in Anne Arundel County that serve the needs of children in the areas of education, health, and the arts.

To apply for a grant visit parole-rotary.org.

The Parole Rotary Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and was established by the Club to support programs that focus on the needs of our youth in our community that meet the Club’s vision: “We will make a positive difference for youth today so they will make a difference tomorrow.” The Foundation is primarily funded by member donations and club fundraising activities.

Rotary is an international organization of business and professional leaders united through a shared commitment to humanitarian service. Rotarians are dedicated to fostering goodwill and peace around the world while upholding high ethical standards in the conduct of vocational and professional endeavors. Rotary…Humanity in Motion.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB