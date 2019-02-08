Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“2018
Insert future code here

New emergency alert system implemented by City and County

| February 8, 2019
Rams Head

Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management And the Annapolis OEM have partnered with CivicReady© to implement its new mass notification system, Alert Anne Arundel. The new CivicReady© mass notification system will allow Anne Arundel County to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and even routine communications to subscribed citizens via email, text message, and voicemail alert, to keep citizens safe and informed. In the event of a local emergency, citizens subscribed to CivicReady© will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel. For non-native English speaking citizens, CivicReady© notifications will be automatically translated into one of 13 languages to maximize the effectiveness of the platform in ensuring mass awareness of potentially impactful situations.

CivicReady© allows citizens to choose what notifications they would like to receive from various County Departments. Citizens can sign up for Alert Anne Arundel to receive alerts to their phone or email. Email alerts may contain a picture pertinent to the situation (for example, missing person, crime suspect, etc.). Anne Arundel County will utilize the system in true emergency situations such as, but not limited to:

  • Security alerts
  • Hazardous chemical spill or release
  • Missing persons
  • Evacuations
  • Shelter-In-Place
  • Water system concerns
  • Hazardous weather

Citizens will also have the option to register for additional notifications pertaining to government operations and weather such as:

  • NOAA Weather Alerts
  • Anne Arundel County Emergency Alert
  • Recreation and Parks Cancellations
  • Recreation and Parks Notifications
  • Recreation and Parks Child Care
  • Recreation and Parks Sports and Athletic Facilities
  • Recreation and Parks Programs and Aquatics

AlertMe Mobile App:

The AlertMe Mobile App may be downloaded onto Android or IOS phones and will allow the public to always stay informed with alerts set specifically to your area. The AlertMe Mobile App will notify residents by sending push notifications when entering and leaving a targeted area. Please utilize registration code 6a2377784f when downloading the AlertMe Mobile App.

Citizens will see the phone number listed below displayed on the caller ID, and will know the call is from CivicReady©. To hear the last message delivered, simply call the number back.

Notifications

  • 866-665-4386 or Alert Anne Arundel

To enroll in CivicReady©, please utilize the link Alertannearundel.civicready.com (alertannapolis.civicready.com for Annapolis) or contact the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600. Information from the previous mass notification system was transferred to CivicReady©, however citizens must complete enrollment by following the link, entering the email address utilized in the previous notification system, and selecting forgot password.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
“Watermark
Insert future code here