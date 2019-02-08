New emergency alert system implemented by City and County

Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management And the Annapolis OEM have partnered with CivicReady© to implement its new mass notification system, Alert Anne Arundel. The new CivicReady© mass notification system will allow Anne Arundel County to issue urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings, and even routine communications to subscribed citizens via email, text message, and voicemail alert, to keep citizens safe and informed. In the event of a local emergency, citizens subscribed to CivicReady© will benefit from immediate, actionable information and instructions sent via their preferred notification channel. For non-native English speaking citizens, CivicReady© notifications will be automatically translated into one of 13 languages to maximize the effectiveness of the platform in ensuring mass awareness of potentially impactful situations.

CivicReady© allows citizens to choose what notifications they would like to receive from various County Departments. Citizens can sign up for Alert Anne Arundel to receive alerts to their phone or email. Email alerts may contain a picture pertinent to the situation (for example, missing person, crime suspect, etc.). Anne Arundel County will utilize the system in true emergency situations such as, but not limited to:

Security alerts

Hazardous chemical spill or release

Missing persons

Evacuations

Shelter-In-Place

Water system concerns

Hazardous weather

Citizens will also have the option to register for additional notifications pertaining to government operations and weather such as:

NOAA Weather Alerts

Anne Arundel County Emergency Alert

Recreation and Parks Cancellations

Recreation and Parks Notifications

Recreation and Parks Child Care

Recreation and Parks Sports and Athletic Facilities

Recreation and Parks Programs and Aquatics

AlertMe Mobile App:

The AlertMe Mobile App may be downloaded onto Android or IOS phones and will allow the public to always stay informed with alerts set specifically to your area. The AlertMe Mobile App will notify residents by sending push notifications when entering and leaving a targeted area. Please utilize registration code 6a2377784f when downloading the AlertMe Mobile App.

Citizens will see the phone number listed below displayed on the caller ID, and will know the call is from CivicReady©. To hear the last message delivered, simply call the number back.

Notifications

866-665-4386 or Alert Anne Arundel

To enroll in CivicReady©, please utilize the link Alertannearundel.civicready.com (alertannapolis.civicready.com for Annapolis) or contact the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600. Information from the previous mass notification system was transferred to CivicReady©, however citizens must complete enrollment by following the link, entering the email address utilized in the previous notification system, and selecting forgot password.

