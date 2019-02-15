MVA develops new RoadReady app for rookie drivers

Are you the parent or guardian of a rookie driver? The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) now has the innovative RoadReady app to log your rookie driver’s education hours, distance and progress. This customer-friendly app replaces laboriously recording all of the information by hand.

“Gaining experience through practicing driving is the most important thing a new driver can do,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “The rookie driver RoadReady App allows users to record their driving time using one convenient platform to track their on-the-road lessons.”

The app, which is accessible by desktop or cellphone, is produced by Safe Roads Alliance — a nonprofit formed in 2006 that advocates for safe driving practices through educational support and outreach. Maryland is one of 26 state licensing agencies across the country using the app as part of its educational curriculum.

In addition to managing hours for driver education, the app is a convenient way for a parent, guardian or supervising driver to track required driving hours. The rookie driver RoadReady App calculates total driving time separately from nighttime driving hours and has information about driving conditions, such as weather. The app is available at www.roadreadyapp.com and accessible with Android or iOS (i.e. iPhone) devices.

All new drivers who have a learner’s permit are required to have a supervising driver in the front passenger seat. New drivers – and all drivers – are prohibited by Maryland law from using handheld phones while driving.

Information stored in the RoadReady user’s account can be exported into a downloadable PDF, printed, signed and then presented at a local MDOT MVA branch prior to taking the skills test. The certification form then becomes an official part of the customer’s driving record.

The MDOT MVA’s rookie driver program applies to all applicants who have never held a license in Maryland or another state or country. The graduated licensing program requires new drivers to complete a driver education course and gain experience with a supervising driver before driving on their own. It also encourages good driving behavior by setting certain restrictions and by imposing strict sanctions during each step of the licensing process. To learn more about MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office and its educational programs, visit www.mva.maryland.gov/rookiedriver

