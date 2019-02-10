MSP offer digital safety tips for all

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit are offering advice on how to exercise digital safety for all ages.

Safety on the internet includes the use of any device that has access to online activity. Investigators from the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit remind all ages to be vigilant as it relates to internet safety. Children and senior citizens are often the target populations for online criminal activity. Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s use of all digital devices and senior citizens are urged to use the internet with caution, especially when asked to furnish personal information. Digital devices include laptops, tablets, desktop computers and ‘smart’ phones.

Internet Safety Tips for Parents:

-continuously monitor all of your child’s online activity

-be aware of who your children are communicating with online

-talk with your children about online content

-remind children to avoid communication with strangers

-maintain control of apps downloaded on your child’s device

-be aware of what children see and hear and who they meet

-know what information your child is sharing

Complaints involving the exploitation of children should be filed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at www.missingkids.com or 1-800-THE-LOST. Complaints of child exploitation may include harassment, cyberbullying, and child pornography. Maryland State Police investigators in the Computer Crimes Unit work closely with NCMEC in the investigation of crimes involving child exploitation. If a child is believed to be in imminent danger, citizens are urged to contact their local police or call 9-1-1 immediately.

Internet Tips for Senior Citizens:

-use extreme caution when sharing personal information online

-avoid suspicious emails that ask for personal information

-avoid the release of personal information in an unsafe forum

-maintain adequate internet security

-avoid any requests for remote access to your computer

Internet crime schemes that use the internet to prey on the vulnerabilities of people of all ages continue to cost victims time and money. Victims of internet based crimes are encouraged to file complaints with the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) online at www.IC3.gov. Complaints of internet based crime may include hacking, credit card fraud, phishing, internet extortion and identity theft. The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit works closely with IC3 in the investigation of these crimes.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit urges people of all ages to take into consideration the vulnerabilities associated with online activity. The Computer Crimes Section operates and administers the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, which is comprised of police agencies statewide who work tirelessly to target offenders of child sexual exploitation.

The Task Force’s primary mission continues to be to protect children from computer-facilitated sexual exploitation. This goal is achieved by cooperation between law enforcement agencies and prosecutors as they combine resources to combat these crimes. Additionally, the Task Force also provides community awareness campaigns helping to prevent the spread of these crimes through education.

